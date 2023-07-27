President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency on food security is gradually gaining momentum

Agricultural experts and stakeholders converge in Abuja to resolve how to combat some of the shortcomings in the agricultural sector

President Bola Tinubu has been urged not to rely on superficial fixes provided by mere "Agricultural Vendors"

FCT, Abuja - Agricultural experts and other stakeholders have revealed that sustainable agriculture through women's inclusion and empowerment can improve national security.

This resolution was agreed upon in Abuja on Wednesday, July 26, at a forum between the National Police Officers' Wives Association (POWA), the Institute of Agriculture Research and Training (IAR&T) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Read and Earn Federation (UNESCO REF).

Prince Ladigbolu said women could be pivotal in restoring food availability nationwide. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT, Kola Sulaimon/AFP and Segun Adeyemi

Speaking at the event, the President of POWA, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, said:

"Through the strategic intervention program, SIP-ALPHA, POWA aims to harness the potential of women in agriculture and create a positive impact on both food security and national stability.

"This collaboration with UNESCO REF and IAR&T promises to bolster efforts in uplifting women's status and providing them with opportunities to contribute actively to the agricultural sector."

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Prof. Veronica Obatolu of the IAR&T expressed her confidence in the initiative's potential to make a difference in Nigeria's agricultural landscape.

She said:

"By empowering women with the skills and resources they need, the collaborative efforts are expected to boost food production and increase economic growth, thus enhancing the nation's overall security and stability."

"Apart from focusing on agricultural advancements, the partnership also envisions providing much-needed support for student loans, thereby encouraging more young minds to pursue education without financial constraints. By addressing the issue of out-of-school students, the initiative aims to build a more skilled and educated workforce, ultimately contributing to the country's growth and development.

UNESCO sues for sustainable working ideology in Nigeria's agricultural sector

UNESCO REF President, Prince Abdulsalami Ladigbolu, addressed the press, outlining the key advantages of this joint effort.

He said:

"The primary benefits include bolstering national security through agricultural promotion, supporting student loan schemes through agricultural activities, addressing the challenge of out-of-school children, increasing food production by empowering the agricultural workforce sector, and contributing to the growth of the foreign exchange reserve and GDP."

Ladigbolu stressed that sustainable development for the nation requires a mental acceptance of a working ideology from the leadership and its subordinates.

He likened Nigeria's current situation regarding food security to being caught between a slippery muddy cliff and a distant rocky fall, underscoring the urgency of addressing this critical issue.

Furthermore, he called upon President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu and the incoming Minister of Agriculture to collaborate closely with genuine stakeholders in the agricultural sector, emphasizing the importance of finding practical and sustainable solutions rather than relying on superficial fixes provided by mere "Agricultural Vendors."

