Onibuku, Ogun state - Oba Abraham Olusegun Bankole, the Olu of Onibuku in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area (LGA) of Ogun state, was on Tuesday, July 25, crushed to death by a truck.

The monarch was inside a tricycle, popularly called Keke Napep or Keke Marwa, when the truck ran over him along the Ota-Idiroko expressway, close to Winners Chapel, Daily Trust reported.

Oba Abraham Olusegun Bankole is dead. Photo credit: Oba Abraham Olusegun Bankole

Source: Facebook

Ogun monarch crushed to death inside tricycle

According to an eyewitness, Oba Bankole died instantly, The Punch’s report corroborated.

Adekunle Ajibade, the Sango-Ota Area Commander of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) confirmed the incident, according to PM News.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesman of TRACE also confirmed the sad development.

He said:

“Yes, it is true. There was an accident in the area today and it recorded a casualty.”

Speaking on the accident, a first-class Oba in Ogun West Senatorial district, expressed worry about why the monarch decided to commute in a tricycle instead of a personal car.

Legit.ng understands that residents of Onibuku community are mourning the monarch’s demise.

Among them is Oladipupo Ayoola who wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, July 26:

“IKU DORO!!! IKU S'EKA!!! Ajanaku sun bi Oke. Erin subu, Erin o le dide

“The death has occurred of Oba, Abraham Olusegun Bankole. The Oba of Onibuku Ota, Ogun State. The sad event occurred via a ghastly vehicle accident near winner's chapel Ota early yesterday.

“Oba Bankole is a real Sango person who spent most of his younger and Adult years there as a survey technician. A great social mixer and fashionista. A lover of both young and old. Kabiyesi will be greatly missed.”

"May the Lord accept his return.”

It was gathered that the monarch’s remains have been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota.

