A prominent monarch, Oba Saburee Babajide Isola Bakre, Jamolu II of Gbagura, Egbaland, has joined his ancestors

The traditional ruler, Agura of Gbagura, passed on on Wednesday, June 14, at an undisclosed hospital

The death of the royal father was announced in a statement issued by the Osi of Egbaland and Balogun of Ibadan Township Gbagura Abeokuta

Gbajura, Ogun state -A prominent traditional ruler in Ogun state, Oba Saburee Babajide Isola Bakre, Jamolu II of Gbagura, Egbaland, Abeokuta, has joined his ancestors.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the late monarch, the 9th Agura of Gbagura joined his ancestors on Wednesday, June 14.

It was gathered that the monarch fell ill on Tuesday afternoon and was taken to an undisclosed hospital in Abeokuta.

The late Agura was later referred to another hospital the same day for medical attention in Lagos.

The Osi of Egbaland and Balogun of Ibadan Township Gbagura Abeokuta through Chief Rasaq Adesola Obe, Balogun Ijayekukudi Traditional Council of Chiefs, and the Administrative Secretary to the Agura Palace, broke the sad news in a statement in the early hours of Thursday, June 15

The message reads:

”The Osi of Egbaland and Balogun of Ibadan Township Gbagura Abeokuta has mandated me to inform you that His Royal Majesty Oba Dr Saburee Babajide Bakre Jamolu 11, the Agura of Gbagura has joined His ancestors today 14th June,2023.

“May Kabiyesi ‘soul rest in perfect peace. May Almighty Allah Grant His Family and Gbagura Chiefs, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen.”

