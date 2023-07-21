The lawmaker representing the Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Marcus Onobun, has been hospitalised

Honourable Onobun landed in the hospital as a result of multiple fractures he had from a car accident that occurred midweek

The accident happened on the Ekpoma-Abuja Highway while he was travelling from Ekpoma to the seat of power, Abuja

Benin City, Edo state - Marcus Onobun, a member of the House of Representatives, has escaped death.

According to The Punch, Onobun was involved in an accident while travelling to Abuja on Wednesday, July 19.

House of Representatives member, Marcus Onobun, was involved in a scary accident on Wednesday. Photo credits: Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, Amb Shaba Mien Mien

Source: Facebook

Reps member involved in auto crash, hospitalised

The lawmaker suffered multiple fractures when a vehicle he was riding in lost control along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng sighted the wreckage of Onobun’s vehicle, a dark-brown Toyota 4Runner SUV. The image showed a detached airbag system, a shattered windshield, and a damaged roof.

Onobun is the immediate past speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and a first-time national assembly member.

Tony Aziegbemi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Edo state, confirmed the news.

“I can confirm to you that he had an accident on Wednesday and he had fractures in some parts of his body but he is responding and not in critical condition.

“When I visited him on Thursday, we spoke and he even told me how the incident happened.”

‘To God be the glory for Marcus Onobun’s life’: Momodu

Reacting, Martin Momodu, the general secretary, Esan Akugbe For Good Leadership Unity Forum, said he is glad that the federal lawmaker survived the accident.

A message he signed reads:

“It is with gladness, esteemed joy, and to God be the glory, that on behalf of Esan Akugbe For Good Leadership Unity Forum, write to express our profound gratitude to the Almighty God who did not allow us to mourn over our brother, Honourable Marcus Onobun, the immediate past speaker Edo State House of Assembly, who was involved in a ghastly motor accident yesterday.

“While thanking God for sparing his life, we pray for his quick recovery and use this opportunity to express our support to him and pray for God's continued protection around him and his family and for a very quick relief for him at this trying period.”

Tragedy strikes as APC members die in auto crash

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck as some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had an accident.

The APC loyalists died in an auto crash when their bus had a collision with another at Agbor in Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng