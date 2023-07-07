Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke used to work for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

In an interview with media personality Chude, the veteran movie star revealed that her opinion changed during the EndSARS era

Ronke Oshodi added that she was heartbroken during that period and the way the governor addressed it surprised her

Popular Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi Oke was one of the Yoruba movie stars who supported the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She however did not support the party in the 2023 elections, and in an interview with media personality Chude, the actress opened up on her experience.

Ronke Oshodi Oke reveals why she stopped supporting APC Photo credit: @ronkeoshodioke

Source: Instagram

For Ronke Oshodi Oke, the 2020 EndSARS movement brought members of the party she was supporting into another light.

According to the actress who believed APC would take Nigeria to another level, the government denied so many things, and she was down and heartbroken.

Ronke also stated the fact that the governor of Lagos state, Sanwo Olu told three different lies during that period and claimed not to have taken any life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ronke Oshi Oke's video

The actress' video sparked mixed reactions, while some netizens praised her for backing out, other stated otherwise.

Read comments gathered below:

hairpalaces:

"You stood by your words , good "

olamilekan_usb:

'You people should listen and understand before pointing fingers, the last time she worked for APC was 2019 and after the endsars of a thing she vowed never to work for Dem again and she stands on her words. So what's the wahala."

alhassansandra:

"She tried , so many went back on their words."

pwetty_renny:

"It takes a lot of balls to do this and I commend you ma. I pray God's protection upon you and your family."

ogunsanya_maria:

"Haa what is this whyyyy this Yoruba actress sha , so you just realized that now Omo I can't believe this people just want to come out to talk anyhow am sorry o."

dejahvu_01:

"And thank God you stayed away from anything political campaign"

timi.lawrence:

"Just dey play after you don collect money, you didn't see the future you only saw Yoruba tribe, the did as being done now what next."

adeolaoseni247:

"You didn’t collect much lol."

am.my6420:

"A woman of honor "

officialdickson89:

"Na now your day break , good morning ooo."

Source: Legit.ng