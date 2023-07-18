Tragedy has befallen residents and natives of the Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State following the demise of their monarch

Some suspected gunmen were reported to have invaded the monarch's palace in broad daylight and shot him dead

The Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident and ordered an immediate investigation into the killing

Imo, Aboh Mbaise - The people of the Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State have been placed under tension following the demise of their traditional ruler, Eze James Nnamdi, who was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

As reported by Punch, the monarch was attacked in his palace after a successful invasion by the suspected gunmen who killed him inside his palace.

The Imo State Police Command said it had commenced an investigation into the murder of the Nguru community monarch. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

Source: Facebook

Details on the tragic incident revealed that the monarch was attending to a guest (Chief Ignatius Nwaru) at his palace when the unknown gunmen stormed in and killed him.

This development was reported to have caused panic amongst community residents while some palace residents scampered for safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eye witness account

Giving an account of the incident, a source in the community who pleaded anonymity revealed that the incident transpired at about 3 pm.

The source said;

“The traditional ruler of Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area was around 3 pm shot dead. The traditional who is popularly known as Eze Mmirioma was killed in his palace. This is so terrifying.”

The source further revealed that the guest of the monarch was also a victim of the attack but was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Police react to tragic murder of Imo monarch

In reaction to the incident, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson Henry Okoye said the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, had ordered an investigation into the murder incident.

He said:

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo state, CP Mohammed Barde has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma, a traditional ruler in Aboh Mbaise, who died while receiving treatment in the hospital after being shot severally in his house today by gunmen.

“He (CP Barde) has set up a high-powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Mourning As Nigeria’s “Longest Serving” Monarch Dies After 64 Years on the Throne

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been mourning following the death of one of its prominent traditional rulers, His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba.

The deceased has been on the throne for 64 years, probably the longest-serving traditional ruler in Africa.

The immediate family has yet to announce his burial details, given his standing as a king.

Source: Legit.ng