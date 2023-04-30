Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its prominent traditional rulers, His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba

The deceased has been on the throne for 64 years, making him probably the longest-serving traditional ruler in Africa

The immediate family is yet to announce details for his burial, given his standing as a king

The minister of state for power, Gody Jedy-Agba, has lost his father, His Royal Majesty Uti (Dr) Joseph Davies Agba, OON.

The deceased, Uti Item 111 of Utugwang, Uti Ukani 1 of Obudu, was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Africa, Daily Trust reported.

Joseph Davies-Agba, the traditional ruler of Obudu, has joined his ancestors. Photo credit: Jedy-agba Kjay

His death was announced in a statement by one of his sons, Kjay Jedy-Agba in Calabar, Cross River state capital.

The late traditional ruler, who was on the throne for 64 years, is widely regarded as the longest-serving monarch in Nigeria.

The statement read:

“It is with a heavy heart that I communicate to you the passing away of my beloved father, His Royal Majesty, Joseph Davies-Agba, OON, the “Uti Item III of Utugwang, Uti Ukani I of Obudu, Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area and Chancellor of the University of Cross River State.

“His accession to the traditional royal stool dated back 64 years ago, making him probably the longest-serving traditional ruler in Africa.

“We, the immediate family, may not have the full details of his final funeral protocol given his standing as a king."

Nigeria loses another traditional ruler

Meanwhile, Nigeria lost one of its prominent traditional rulers, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, the traditional ruler of Yaba in the Abaji area council, FCT, in March 2023. He died at the age of 62.

A member of the family of the late monarch, Shuaibu Abdullahi, confirmed his death on Thursday night, March 9.

According to Abdullahi, the late Etsu of Yaba chiefdom died while on his way to observe Magrib prayers in his palace.

The monarch reportedly slumped suddenly, and his aides rushed him to Abaji General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gunmen kill Ebonyi traditional ruler

In another report, the chairman of Ezza North Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa, joined his ancestors.

The monarch was reportedly shot dead by gunmen suspected to be thugs, in the state on Sunday evening, February 26.

It was alleged that the traditional ruler was killed because he was not supporting a particular political party, in the 2023 general elections.

