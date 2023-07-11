Trinity guy, whose real name is Maruf Abdullahi, is a skit maker who was arrested by the police for allegedly abusing and exploiting a 10-year-old girl

The police claimed that he did this with the consent of the girl’s parents, who were also arrested and charged with him.

The case was brought before a Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, which deals with matters relating to children and their rights.

Court demands more time to look into the sensitive issue. Photo credit: @iamtrinityguy

The court remanded Trinity guy and the parents of the victim in Agodi correctional facility until August 4, when the case will be mentioned again.

Here are three reasons why the court refused his bail:

01. Exploiting minor

He was accused of abusing and exploiting a 10-year-old girl, which is a serious offense under the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006 and the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The police alleged that he committed the act on December 17, 2022, in Kuala area, Ibadan.

02.Conspiring with parents

He was charged along with the parents of the victim, who were also alleged to have conspired with him to commit the sexual abuse. The police claimed that the parents allowed their daughter to be exploited by Trinity guy for monetary gains.

03. Before a family court

He was arraigned before a Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, which has jurisdiction over cases involving children and their rights. The court ordered him to be remanded in Agodi correctional facility until August 4, when the case will be mentioned again.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prankster and skit maker Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, better known as Trinity Guy, on Monday, July 26, appeared before a magistrate court in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The skit maker was quizzed by the Oyo state police command over one of his skits where he allegedly abused a minor. He was remanded in prison alongside the little girl's parent.

Nigerian Tribune reported that Trinity's counsel, Olúdáre Adebayo, urged the court to grant his client bail, which was denied as the Magistrate PO Adetuyibi stated that the allegation against the skit maker is currently receiving the attention of the state Ministry of Justice.

