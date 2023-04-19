An unidentified Danfo driver has been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after a severe accident involving a BRT

It was gathered that scores of passengers were fatally injured and moved to the nearest hospital for treatment

Reports said an angry mob stormed the accident scene to raze down the BRT bus that rammed into the Danfo bus

Lagos, Kosofe - The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal accident involving a BRT bus and the popular 18-seater yellow bus (Danfo) in the suburb of the state.

As reported by Channels TV online, it was gathered that the tragic incident transpired around the Ogudu bridge, inward Alapere of Kosofe local government areas of Lagos state.

The Lagos state emergency rescue team confirmed the demise of the Danfo driver involved in the ghastly auto-crash. Photo: LASEMA

Updates from the incident scene confirmed that the entire axis had been grounded by heavy gridlock across the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other linkages inward Mile 12 and Ikorodu.

The BRT bus involved in the fatal accident was said to have been gutted by fire while the Danfo bus tumbled.

Scores of passengers were said to have been injured while the bus driver was pronounced dead.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq who gave an update on the incident said:

“The accident involved a BRT bus and two commercial buses. One of the drivers of the commercial buses died on the spot. There are passengers with minor injuries."

Similarly, via a statement, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the accident occurred when the BRT driver lost control and rammed into the Danfo.

The statement reads:

“Further Investigation revealed that the BRT Bus suddenly lost control them rammed into the commercial bus from behind causing the yellow commuter bus to upturn.

“Unfortunately an adult male (driver) of the bus lost his life to the incident while several others were injured but had been moved to the nearest hospital."

The statement said that an angry mob lit up the BRT bus on fire when it was confirmed that the Danfo driver had gone the way of his elders in the tragic accident.

LASEMA confirmed that rescue operations were ongoing at the accident scene, and the deceased's body has been handed over to the Lagos State police command.

The statement reads:

“The burnt carcass had been recovered with the aid of a private tow truck provided by LBSL (Lagos bus service limited) the road is now free for vehicular activities.”

7 Burnt to Death, 18 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Similarly, no fewer than seven persons were on Thursday, April 13, burnt to death in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Eighteen others were also injured in the accident which occurred a few meters after the Sapade bridge in the Remo North LGA of the state.

The public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to newsmen.

