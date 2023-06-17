Multiple reports have confirmed the demise of six persons in a fatal accident on the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway

The accident involved an 18-seater bus containing 20 passengers heading to the northern region of Nigeria

Other accounts about the incident confirmed that the accident was caused by speeding and overloading

Oyo, Ibadan - At least six persons have been reported dead, and 14 others were severely injured in an auto crash on the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway.

The accident was said to have occurred on Saturday, June 17, involving an 18-passenger white Toyota Hummer bus with the number plate Lagos JJJ 941 XA.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said four persons had died before their arrival while two others died at the General Hospital. Photo Credit: FRSC Oyo Sector Command

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness accounts confirmed that the bus was at high speed before it had a deflated tyre and lost control around the famous Akinyele market in Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan, Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathered that the passengers in the bus were all males, and they were heading for the northern region of Nigeria before the tragic incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FRSC gives report on fatal accident

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) unit commander, Bayode Olugbesan, disclosed that four people had died before they arrived at the scene of the accident.

He said the injured passengers were immediately rushed to the state general hospital for medical attention.

The unit commander also attested that the accident had been caused by speeding and overloading, noting that 20 persons were involved in the 18-seater bus accident.

As reported by Vanguard, Olugbesan said:

“All the victims are male and their destination is North. The cause of the crash was speeding and overloading. The bus was supposed to carry 14 passengers but was loaded with 20 passengers.”

He confirmed that the bodies of the deceased had been moved to the mortuary as he cautioned drivers and commuters to avoid speeding, overloading, and night traveling.

Similarly, the general hospital where the injured passengers were rushed confirmed the demise of two passengers.

The senior medical personnel said:

“The road safety officials brought 15 victims (injured ones) to the hospital, but two of them have given up the ghost after we administered first aid on them.”

7 Burnt to Death, 18 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

Similarly, no fewer than seven persons were on Thursday, April 13, burnt to death in an accident that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Eighteen others were also injured in the accident which occurred a few meters after the Sapade bridge in the Remo North LGA of the state.

The public education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to newsmen.

Source: Legit.ng