President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, July 7, eulogised the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola on the 25th anniversary of his demise.

Abiola was famous for winning the 1993 presidential election annulled by General Ibrahim Babadamasi Babangida, then-Head of State.

President Bola Tinubu was a follower of MKO Abiola before his demise in 1998. Photo Credit: @OficialABAT/Twitter and Ade ObisesanAFP

President Tinubu, in his tributary message shared on his official Twitter handle, described Abiola as a true hero and the true champion of democracy.

He wrote:

"Today, our nation honours the sacrifice and example of a true hero, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, 25 years after his sad demise.

"A true champion of democracy, his courage and integrity, complete dedication to public service, exemplified the highest ideals of our great nation.

"His legacy endures, and his message of hope echoes still. May Allah SWT grant him mercy and increase his rewards."

How MKO Abiola died

In 1994, shortly after the election crisis, Abiola was arrested on a treason charge by General Sani Abacha's military administration.

He was detained for almost four years and denied access to the outside world and adequate medical attention.

Following the mysterious demise of Abacha in 1998, Abiola was released but did not live for too long after he also died mysteriously.

His demise caused a lot of rancour and conspiracies, but he was later declared to have died of a heart attack.

