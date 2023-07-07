A daughter of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, Rinsola Abiola, on Friday, July 7, 2023, lauded her late father

Rinsola offered prayers on a day that commemorated 25 years of the demise of the winner of the June 12, 1993 Nigerian presidential election

Chief Abiola died in detention on July 7, 1998 — the day he was due to be released from prison

Ikeja, Lagos state - Rinsola Abiola, one of the daughters of late Moshood Abiola, the widely-acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election annulled by the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida, on Friday, July 7, 2023, remembered her late father on the 25th anniversary of his death.

In a Twitter post, Rinsola, 32, prayed for the repose of Abiola’s soul.

MKO Abiola was an awesome father and a great man, according to his daughter, Rinsola. Photo credits: Rinsola Abiola, Demoshood Abiola

25 years after, daughter honour Abiola

Recall that while meeting group of American diplomats including Thomas Pickering and Susan Rice at a government guesthouse in Abuja, Abiola fell ill and died on July 7, 1998.

By the time of his death, he had become an unexpected symbol of democracy.

Rinsola extolled the virtues of the late Abiola, and also offered prayers for his family and “everyone still grieving”.

She wrote on her known Twitter handle:

“It's been 25 years since my father died. He meant a lot to many and means so much, still.

"For every smile he inspired, may his sins be struck out. For every heart he lifted, may Allah have mercy on him. For all that he did, for his sacrifice, for his loving heart, for his contributions in the way of Allah and commitment to helping others, may Allah grant him forgiveness.

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah. And may He grant all those he left behind and everyone still grieving ease and comfort.”

In a similar vein, another child of the late democrat, Wura, commented:

"MKOAbiola (GCFR). An awesome father & a great man. Remembered, missed and loved 25 years on."

