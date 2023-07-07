President Bola Tinubu will depart Nigeria for Guinea-Bissau on Saturday, July 8, for the 60th ECOWAS summit

Tinubu will join 14 other member state leaders to deliberate on issues affecting the sub-region

As contained in a statement released by Dele Alake, the President's spokesperson revealed that Tinubu would return immediately after the summit

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been billed to attend the 63rd ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Guinea-Bissau.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the President's spokesman, Dele Alake, on Friday, July 7.

President Tinubu will depart for Bissau on Saturday, July 8 and join other West African leaders at the summit, which will commence on Sunday, July 9.

The summit will highlight and address a series of sub-regional challenges as contained in the statement.

ECOWAS Summit: Tinubu to return on Sunday, July 9

These challenges, according to the statement, include:

"Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) covering security challenges faced by the member countries ; Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), as well as Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

"Other items slated for discussion include; the Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to the Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan- Lagos corridor."

Some Presidential Policy Advisory Council members and other top government officials would accompany President Tinubu.

He is expected back in the country at the end of the meeting.

President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment, Details Emerge

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Taiwo Oyedele as the chairman of the presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

Before his Friday, July 7 appointment, Oyedele was the Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a highly accomplished professional with expertise in economic matters.

The establishment of this new committee reflects Tinubu’s commitment to addressing challenges and bringing about transformative reforms in fiscal policy and taxation.

Source: Legit.ng