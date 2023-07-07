Honourable Olaide Lateef Muhammed has announced the passing of his beloved mother, Alhaja Nusiratu Ajike

Alhaja Ajike peacefully died on Friday, July 7, according to the lawmaker who hails from Kishi town

The deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites at Oke Tege nursery and primary school, Kishi

Kishi, Oyo state - Olaide Lateef Muhammed, the house of representatives member representing Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope federal constituency, Oyo state, on Friday, July 7, lost his mother, Alhaja Nusiratu Ajike.

Legit.ng learnt that Muhammed’s mother died on the morning of Friday, July 7.

A member of the house of representatives, Olaide Lateef Mohammed, lost his mother on Friday, July 7. Photo credits: Hon. Prince Olaide Lateef Muhammed

Oyo lawmaker, Olaide Muhammed loses mum

The federal lawmaker, a prominent politician in Kishi town, confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed.

The statement reads in full:

“Notice of Bereavement

“Dear family, colleagues, friends and Residents of Old Irepo Federal Constituency,

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I inform you of the passing of my beloved mother, Alhaja Nusiratu Ajike. She peacefully departed from this world earlier this morning.

“My mother was a pillar of strength, kindness, and compassion, and her presence will be deeply missed by our family, friends, and the entire community. She dedicated her life to serving others and was a source of inspiration to many.

“During this time of mourning, we find solace in the memories we shared with her and the impact she had on our lives. We kindly request your support, prayers, and understanding as we navigate through this difficult period.

“In honour of my mother's legacy (a righteous muslimah), her Janaza will be done in Islamic burial practices and funeral customs. Details regarding the service (Janaza) will be communicated in due course.

“May we come together as a community, offering comfort and strength to one another during this time of sorrow. Let us remember my mother's remarkable spirit and the indelible mark she left on all of us.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Legit.ng reports that the burial rite of Alhaja Nusiratu Ajike was done at Oke Tege nursery and primary school, Kishi town in Oyo state.

Indigenes, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and friends of Lateef Muhammed witnessed the event. Many prayed for the repose of the soul of the politician’s late mother.

