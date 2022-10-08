The Nigerian government has explained why several rail projects in the country remain unfinished

The projects were planned to be completed before the conclusion of President Buhari's tenure

However, delays in China disbursing agreed-upon loans have halted projects, according to the federal government

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Minister of Transportation, Mua’zu Sambo, had said the Nigerian government is waiting for more loans from China to complete the construction of the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri rail projects.

Sambo, made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Friday said the inability of the government to secure 85 percent foreign loan meant for the project was delaying the completion of the projects.

The Minister said that the Chinese financiers were expected to provide 85 percent loan meant for the rail project.

Chinese President, Xi Jingping and President Muhammadu Buhari Credit: Pool / Pool

Source: Facebook

The minister further explained that in the absence of the loans, the projects were being run through appropriation funds which are not enough to complete them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sambo words:

“The Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt Maiduguri rail projects are on-going but there is a challenge of the 85 per cent foreign loan yet to be secured,”

“We have been driving these two projects solely through appropriation, which is part of the 15 per cent which Nigeria is supposed to contribute.

“Indeed I can tell you for sure that with respect to the Kaduna-Kano rail, we have paid completely to the contractor the 15 per cent obligation of the Federal Government.

“Until we have the 85 per cent component, the project will have to be continually funded through the appropriation."

China reduce lending

Legit.ng had earlier report China has announced that it is scaling back lending to African countries.

China is Nigeria’s biggest lender, with a total indebtedness of $3.9 billion as of June 30, 2022

From Obasanjo to Buhari: List of loans borrowed under Nigeria's 4 presidents

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari stirred heated reactions from Nigerians when he tabled a fresh request for the approval of another set of loans before the Senate.

The Nigerian leader sought approval from the National Assembly to borrow $4,054,476,863.00, €710 million, and a grant of $125 million.

Many Nigerians are against the borrowing spree of the current administration as it seeks to provide more infrastructure amid dwindling revenue.

Source: Legit.ng