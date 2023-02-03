Yet again, Governor Babagana Zulum has proven why he is one of the best serving-governors in Nigeria

He recently approved the sum of N250m to sponsor 19 orphans in the state to study medicine and surgery in Egypt

It was gathered that all 19 beneficiaries were selected from all the local governments in the state

No fewer than 19 orphaned youths and indigenes of Borno state have been offered scholarships by the state government to study for a Bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery (MBBS) in Egypt.

According to a Twitter post by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, February 1, the beneficiaries were bided farewell as the scholarship is expected to last for five years on a full-tuition basis.

Governor Zulum pledged to disburse $200 to each student as monthly stipend while they study in Egypt. Photo: @GovBorno

Legit.ng gathered that all 19 beneficiaries of the scholarship will be admitted to the Suez University in Egypt.

It was further gathered that Governor Zulum disbursed the sum of N250 million to fund the entire duration of the scholarship scheme.

The 19 beneficiaries were said to have been selected from the 27 local government areas of the state, comprising 12 males and seven females.

All 19 beneficiaries were received in the government house and were led by the state commissioner for higher education, science, technology and innovation, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallambe.

Gov. Zulum to give scholarship students $200 monthly stipend

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also approved the sum of $500 U.S Dollars for each student as a parting gift as they jet out to study.

Similarly, Governor Zulum pledged that each student will also receive the sum of $200 U.S Dollars in addition to the provision of accommodation and some logistics.

The students have been billed to jet off to Egypt on Saturday, February 11 to resume academics.

Chairman of Borno State Scholarship Board, Malam Baba Isa, confirmed that all payments and necessary documentation had been concluded.

Dr Tamos Khazim in charge of testing and selection noted that the students were admitted after passing pre-qualification examinations.

