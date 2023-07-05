A brilliant 20-year-old Nigerian lady graduated from CIU with a PharmD

She left Nigeria at 14 and chose pharmacy as her passion, studied in Cyprus and Italy and learned Turkish

She plans to contribute to research and development, community pharmacy, and health education in Nigeria

Promise Ayomide Adekola, a 20-year-old Nigerian, has graduated from Cyprus International University (CIU) with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

He also holds a Dual Masters of Pharmacy degree from CIU and the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Vanguard reported.

Adekola was able to surmount challenges to graduate at such age. Photo credit: Ayomide Adekola

Source: Facebook

Passion for health

Adekola left Nigeria in 2017, when he was 14 years old, after passing his WAEC exams with the required credits.

She had a passion for health-related courses, but she did not want to deal with open wounds or patients in pain.

She chose pharmacy as a way to help people without facing those situations.

She decided to study in Cyprus because of the friendly environment, affordable tuition, and quality education.

Her parents recommended CIU, which has valuable global partnerships and offers various opportunities for students.

One of these opportunities was studying in Italy for a year as part of her dual degree program.

Challenges did not deter her

She said she enjoyed learning about different cultures and meeting people from various countries.

Speaking about her challenges, she said:

"One of the challenges I faced was the language barrier, but I learned Turkish while in school, which helped me overcome this problem."

Adekola has big plans for his future. She wants to contribute to research and development in Nigeria, establish a community pharmacy, and educate her community about healthy lifestyles, and disease prevention.

