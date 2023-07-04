The leadership of ASUU has faulted President Bola Tinubu's move in the nation's education sector

University of Jos (UNIJOS) ASUU chairman described the dissolved governing councils of all federal universities as a major setback to the growth of university education in Nigeria

Chris Yilgwan added that if Tinubu's directive is not addressed properly, it can cripple the entire country's university system

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated the dissolution of the governing councils of all federal universities in the country by the federal government will affect Nigeria's education sector.

ASUU while condemning FG's move, said such a directive can cripple the country’s university system if not addressed.

In June, the National Universities Commission (NUC) dissolved the governing councils of all federal universities following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive.

ASUU has said that the dissolution of university governing councils by Tinubu will bring about a major setback in the nation's education sector. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

ASUU speaks on the dissolution of university governing councils by Tinubu

Reacting to the development, Chris Yilgwan, University of Jos (UNIJOS) ASUU chairman, described the move as “a major setback” for the growth and development of university education in Nigeria, The Cable reported.

According to Yilgwan, the dissolution contravened the Act establishing federal universities, adding that it will stagnate the progress of the institutions, Premium Times report added.

