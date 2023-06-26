Christians joined their Muslim brothers and sisters to clear grass at the Eid praying ground in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state

The exercise was carried out to foster unity between Christians and Muslims in Kachia and its environs

The Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia local government area chapter, Ibrahim Tasiu, said he was truly impressed by the kind gesture

Kachia, Kaduna state - In an attempt to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance, Christians have joined the Muslim faithful to clear grass at the Eid praying ground in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The team leader of the Community Peace Observers (CPO), Daniel Bitrus, said the exercise was done to promote religious tolerance and better understanding among faith adherents. Premium Times reported.

Muslim leader says he "truly impressed” as Christians join the to clear grass at Eid praying ground in Kaduna. Photo Credit: Interfaith Mediation Center

The Christian youth leader said:

“We came here to support our Muslim brothers and sisters towards clearing the environment around the Mosque, with sole aim of promoting peace and unity.

“We were here last year and by the grace of God, we are also here today to do the needful.

Jessica Akila and Mercy Bajumi, CPO members said this is the second time some volunteer Christian youth, women, religious and community elders will join their Muslim brothers and sisters to clear grasses and get rid of trash at a Mosque premise in preparation of the Eid-El-Kabir prayers.

Akira and Bajumi, who also works under the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP). Explained that they came to clear all the grass in order to beautify the mosque premises and the general environment.

The Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia Local Government area chapter, Ibrahim Tasiu, said the gesture is the first of its kind in the history of Southern Kaduna, known for its ethnoreligious crisis in the past.

Tasiu added that this is the second time the Christian youth are joining the Muslims for such a remarkable exercise to explore ways to foster unity among the people in Kachia and its environs.

“I must confess to you that am truly impressed and may Allah bless them abundantly.”

