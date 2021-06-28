There was pandemonium in Osogbo on Sunday evening, June 27, when armed masquerades invaded a mosque

An eyewitness said the masquerades shot one person to death while many others were injured, adding that the reason behind the incident is not known yet

However, the police command in Osun state is yet to issue a statement on the alleged attack by the masquerades

Osogbo, Osun state - One person has been reportedly killed when armed masquerades allegedly invaded a mosque in Osogbo, the capital of Osun state.

The Nation reported that many worshippers were injured during the attack which happened on Sunday evening, June 27.

The newspaper cited an eyewitness as saying that the reason for the invasion by the masquerades was not yet known.

The source added that the masquerades first hurled stones at the Muslim faithful who warned them not to repeat the same but they continued.

The masquerades then shot indiscriminately, killing one worshipper in the process.

Legit.ng gathers that those injured in the ugly incident have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident, however, has not been confirmed by the Osun state police command.

Chief Imam reacts

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Quoseem Yunus, identified the man shot dead by the masquerades as Moshood Salawudeen in a report by The Punch.

He said there was no previous disagreement with the masquerades, adding that the team had initially passed through the area without attacking the worshippers.

His words:

“We were outside our mosque, having special prayers on Sunday when the masquerade and his men appeared. Four policemen were with them.

“They passed us by and moved down. They later returned to where we all sat and started pelting us with stones. They later shot at us and used machete on us. One person was killed. We have taken the corpse to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Morgue. Nine others are receiving treatment in other hospitals in Osogbo.”

