Troops of the Nigerian Army in Doma Command, Nasarawa State, have arrested suspected rail track vandals

According to the spokesperson of the command, Maj. Joseph Afolasade, at least 12 persons were apprehended and gave confessional statements

It was gathered that the suspects tried to bribe the troops the sum of N5 million, which was rejected

Nasarawa, Angwan Yara - The Nigerian Army in Doma, Nasarawa State, has rejected the sum of N5 million as a bribe from some suspected rail track vandals at Angwan Yara, Keana Local Government Area of the state.

As reported by Punch, the vandals have been arrested and are currently in the custody of the Nigerian Army.

The troops were reported to have rejected a N5 million bribe from the rail track vandals.

Source: Facebook

This development was confirmed by the acting spokesperson of Doma Command, Maj. Joseph Afolasade during a press briefing on Friday, June 30.

He said:

“On June 15, 2023, troops of the Command, during a routine patrol, intercepted five suspected rail track vandals at an abandoned railway station between Angwan Yara and Agyaragu communities of Keana LGA.

“The suspects were arrested with a large quantity of rail tracks loaded in two trucks."

According to Vanguard, the command spokesperson revealed that some suspects were arrested on Sunday, June 18.

He stated that during the interrogation, they all made confessional statements and admitted to having played a part in stealing the rail tracks.

It was gathered that they divulged names of accomplices who were said to be prominent personalities in the Nasarawa and Plateau States.

The command spokesperson said:

“They admitted to having played various roles in the theft of the rail tracks and mentioned names of some prominent persons in Nasarawa and Plateau States as being part of the syndicate.”

How troops rejected N5 million bribe from suspects

The command spokesperson disclosed that the sum of N5 million was offered as a bribe by the suspects to the army troops but was rejected.

He stated that the suspects were immediately arrested and would be handed over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and prosecution.

One of the suspects, Hasiru Modibbo, told reporters that one of his business partners contacted him after which a sum of N300,000 was sent to the drivers of the two trucks.

