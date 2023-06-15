The Nigerian Defence Headquarters released its latest report on operations over the past few weeks

During a press briefing in Abuja, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, said multiple operations were done in the northeast

He revealed that several pieces of ammunition and the sum of N11 million in cash were retrieved during the successful operation

FCT, Defence HQ - Nigerian troops neutralized 20 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and recovered over N11 million naira cash in the northeast in the past weeks.

The gallant troops also received 743 surrendered terrorists and their family members in the region.

The Nigerian Defence headquarters disclosed that it received 743 surrendered terrorists. Photo Credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Briefing journalists on Thursday, June 15, in Abuja, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed that in the past two weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He said in the northeast zone, the land, air and maritime component of Operation Hadin Kai have sustained intensive efforts to decimate terrorists and other criminals.

Military and multiple operations in northeast

According to him, in furtherance to this, troops conducted several operations against terrorists’ enclaves, hideouts, camps and training grounds at villages, mountains and watersides in several areas.

He listed the areas as Konduga, Damboa, Bama, Gwoza, Mafa, Kukawa, Kaga, Shani and Monguno local governments of Borno state.

He said troops also conducted operational activities at a village within Kwaya Kusa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said:

“Troops recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 1 G3 rifle, 6 dane guns, 1 FN rifle, 1 pistol, 2 x 36 hand grenades, 2 locally made grenades, 1 RPG tube, 1 pump action gun, 547 rounds of 7.62mm special, and 75 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

“46 empty cases of 7.62mm NATO, 15 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 10 empty cases of 12.7mm ammunition and 1 Improvised Explosive Device detonating fuse.

“Other items are 27 sacks of grinded corn, 10 bags of corn grains, 6 bags of beans, 5 bags of local rice, gallon of palm oil, 12 sleeping mats, clothings, 37 sachets of seasoning powder, 15 packs of spaghetti, 12 bar soaps, 3 vehicles, 8 chemical sprayer and 2 packs of maggi seasoning."

He said 5 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorist uniforms, 8 cartons of fish, 10 motorcycles, 49 bicycles, 14 arrows, 16 mobile phones, 12 sacks of substances suspected to be cannabis and the sum of Eleven Million Forty-Six Thousand and Ten Naira (N11,046,010.00) were recovered.

