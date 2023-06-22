The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said Nigeria stands to benefit from the obvious exodus of Nigerians to foreign countries

There has been a rise in the number of Nigerians exiting the country in search of greener pastures

The phenomenon is popularly known as ‘Japa,’ a Yoruba slang that means to flee from a problem or trouble

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Thursday, June 22, said the exodus of young Nigerians and professionals seeking better opportunities overseas is beneficial for the country.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Obi said he agrees with Bill Gates' recent comment on the "japa" syndrome.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) says he agrees with Bill Gates’s comment on the Nigeria’s “japa” syndrome. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

'“Japa” syndrome will favour Nigeria': Obi

'Japa’ depicts the exodus of Nigeria's youths.

It would be recalled that Gates had stated that the recent surge of Nigerian professionals leaving the country for greener pastures is good and healthy for the African country.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, said he has always maintained the position made by Gates.

Obi's tweet partly reads:

“For years now, I maintained that 'our brain drain today will be our brain gain tomorrow'.

"Nigerians leaving the country may look like a loss today, but when we start doing the right things and taking the governance of our nation more seriously, the knowledge and resources from them will be critical in the building of the New Nigeria, as it happened in China, India, Ireland and other developing countries.”

‘How Nigeria can benefit from Japa phenomenon’: Bill Gates

This week, American business magnate, Bill Gates, weighed in on the recent surge in the number of young Nigerian professionals leaving the country for “greener pastures”, Channels Television reported.

The Microsoft co-founder addressed the “Japa” phenomenon on Wednesday, June 21, during an interactive session with innovators held in Lagos state.

Gates said he does not believe that no one should go away, noting that completely blocking people from leaving is not healthy.

Peter Obi announces ways he'll end 'Japa' movement

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi, on Tuesday, August 31, 2022, decried the increasing brain drain in the country.

Obi in a series of tweets on his personal Twitter account said it will take only one visionary leadership and disruptive thinker for Nigeria to be put back on the right trajectory.

