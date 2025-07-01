The Coalition has accused NNPCL CEO Bayo Ojulari of sabotaging national assets through the abrupt shutdown of refineries and alleged plans to privatise NNPCL for personal gain

They criticised Ojulari’s leadership as toxic and unaccountable, citing mass staff resignations, crude diversion to private refineries, and reckless use of public funds

The group urged President Tinubu to sack Ojulari immediately, restore transparency in the oil sector, and launch independent investigations into alleged misconduct

A coalition of civil society groups and concerned workers under the Coalition of Nigerian Patriots for Good Governance has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Bayo Ojulari.

This demand, noted in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 1, comes in response to what the group described as alleged systemic sabotage and abuse of office NNPCL boss.

Tinubu Asked To Take Action as Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged Mismanagement in NNPCL

The coalition’s national coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Musa, accused Ojulari of endangering the country’s energy security through what he termed reckless decisions and a lack of transparency.

Chief among the group’s concerns is the sudden shutdown of the nation’s key refineries, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna, barely a day after Ojulari assumed office in May 2025.

The group insisted that the refineries, which had undergone significant rehabilitation, were already functional, and the shutdown was uncalled for.

They alleged that Ojulari’s leadership has been marred by impunity, backroom deals, and efforts to deliberately demarket the NNPCL in favour of future privatisation.

The group also raised alarm over the alleged diversion of crude oil intended for national refining to private refineries linked to close associates of the CEO.

Adding to the claims, the coalition alleged that NNPCL has witnessed a wave of resignations among senior staff members, citing a hostile work environment and alleged acts of intimidation.

They described the leadership style as authoritarian, claiming that Ojulari often invokes the President’s name to shield himself from accountability.

The coalition expressed concern that these developments are undermining President Tinubu’s commitment to boosting crude production and improving transparency within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to them, the current trajectory of NNPCL management threatens to derail national goals and erode public trust.

They urged President Tinubu to intervene, warning that failure to address the situation could reverse years of investment in the oil sector and jeopardise the Renewed Hope Agenda.

