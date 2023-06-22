DSS operatives stormed the Abuja home and office of the suspended EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

The secret police also invited close associates of the embattled EFCC chairman for questioning over alleged misappropriation and diversion of proceeds of sold assets

President Bola Tinubu approved the indefinite suspension of Bawa as EFCC chairman on Wednesday, June 14

FCT, Abuja- The residence of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, in Gwarinpa, Abuja, was invaded by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, June 17, in the presence of his wife and children.

The DSS operatives also conducted a search on his office at the EFCC headquarters and invited his close associates for questioning, The Punch reported.

DSS conducts search on Bawa’s Abuja Residence, Office. Photo Credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission/DSS Official

Source: Facebook

The search conducted on Bawa’s home and office was said to be over alleged mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds of sold assets forfeited to the EFCC.

A source cited by The Punch said:

“DSS operatives stormed the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi on Saturday to search the office of the suspended chairman. But they presented a search warrant. Another set of DSS operatives also searched Bawa’s home in Gwarinpa, and they met his wife and children in the house during the search.

“Bawa’s close associates at the office were also invited for questioning this week, and they’re being probed on allegations of mismanagement, misappropriation, and diversion of proceeds forfeited assets sold under Bawa’s watch.”

A government source, who also pleaded anonymity, said Bawa is yet to be charged to court because the DSS investigation was still ongoing.

“The DSS is yet to charge him to court because they’re still carrying out their investigation to get enough evidence to help their case.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said, “No comments.”

