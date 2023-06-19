A prominent human rights lawyer and activist, Barrister Malcolm Omirhobo, has given the reason why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not remove Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC

Omirhobo said expecting the president to remove Prof. Yakubu from his position is like expecting a lizard to give birth to an alligator

The legal practitioner claimed that President Tinubu is a beneficiary of the INEC chairman's "fraud and rigging", and therefore cannot sack him

Ikeja, Lagos state - Popular Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Malcolm Omirhobo, on Sunday, June 18, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not remove Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Omirhobo who trended in June 2022 when he appeared at the Supreme Court dressed like a traditional doctor, was reacting to a call by a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, for Prof.'s Yakubu's removal.

Lawyer Malcolm Omirhobo has expressed his belief that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu will remain as INEC Chairman. Photo credit: Malcolm Omirhobo, INEC Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"Agbakoba making a very tall request", says Barrister Omirhobo

The former NBA chief said Yakubu has to leave his role as the INEC boss so as not to impede the electoral reform in Nigeria, Guardian newspaper reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For Omirhobo, he believes President Tinubu will not remove Prof. Yakubu as he "benefited" from the INEC chairman's "fraud and rigging".

He wrote on his known Twitter handle:

"Agbakoba calls on Tinubu to remove INEC chairman

"A very tall request . It's like expecting a lizard to give birth to an alligator . How do you expect a beneficiary of Inec chairman's fraud and rigging to sack him? Mission impossible."

Senior lawyer Agbakoba praises Tinubu for suspending Emefiele, Bawa, others, makes one more strong demand

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Agbakoba praised President Tinubu for suspending Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Agbakoba also applauded President Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal and check on forex corruption, adding that "endemic corruption has suffered a massive blow."

Agbakoba described the 2023 general elections as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng