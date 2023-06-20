Residents and natives of Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State have been hit will tragic news

Suspected gunmen kidnapped the Oba of Idofin, Shedrack Durojaye Obibeni, and his wife in broad daylight on Monday, June 19

It was gathered that the royal couple were inside their vehicle when some suspected gunmen ambushed them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Emerging reports have confirmed the abduction of the Oba of Idofin, Shedrack Durojaye Obibeni, and his wife in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

As reported by Punch, eyewitnesses revealed that the tragic incident transpired at about 5:30 pm on Monday, June 19.

Yahaya Bello is the governor of Kogi State and will be rounding up his tenure later in November. Photo Credit: Governor Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the attack was launched when the monarch and his wife were in transit within the area when suddenly they were flagged down by some suspected hoodlums who kidnapped them and took them inside the bush.

The Kogi State director of security, Okun Development Association (ODA), Tunde Ibrahim, confirmed the tragic development.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Police react to abduction of Kogi monarch

Similarly, the Kogi State Police Command also confirmed the incident through its spokesperson, SP William Aya, who noted that efforts are in play to help the monarch and his wife to regain freedom.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Adesina Yusuf, had deployed men of the command in conjunction with other sister security operatives and local vigilantes to track the hoodlums and free the victims.

Aya said:

“We are already on the trail of the abductors of the monarch and his wife. No cause for alarm. Men of the command, in synergy with other sister security operatives, hunters and vigilantes are on the track of the hoodlums.”

Suspected Gunmen Kidnap 67-Year-Old Chief Imam in Ondo, Southwest Nigeria

In another development, the Ondo State Police Command commenced a search for the Chief Imam of the Uso community in Owo-Ondo State kidnapped by gunmen.

The cleric was reportedly abducted while working on his farm in the Asolo camp area of the Uso community.

It was gathered that the abductors contacted the cleric's family but did not demand any ransom.

Source: Legit.ng