His Eminence Samuel Uche, has opened up on what actually led to his release in the hands of abductors

The kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, disclosed N100m was paid as ransom before he regained his freedom

Meanwhile, the federal government has taken a tough stance against ransom payments, and a law criminalising ransom payments was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari

On Tuesday, May 31, the kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence Samuel Uche, revealed that N100m was paid as ransom before he was released, Channels TV reports.

The cleric, at a press conference in Lagos, disclosed the monies were arranged in five sacks of N20 million.

The funds, the man of God noted, were raised by the Methodist church in Nigeria.

The cleric revealed a sum of N100m was paid as ransom before he was released. Photo credit: Channels TV

Source: Facebook

His Eminence Samuel Uche claimed the government and the police neglected him

He also claimed that neither the federal or state government nor the military or police intervened.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

When the Prelate of the Methodist Church was abducted

on Sunday, May 29, the cleric was kidnapped in Abia state but was released on Monday, May 30.

The Prelate had been kidnapped alongside two others, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese and the Prelate’s chaplain.

They were reportedly whisked away at about 2pm on their was from a church programme in Okigwe Imo state to Isuochi in Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia state.

Bandits invade Catholic church in Katsina, kidnap priests, others

In another report, armed bandits early Wednesday, May 24 broke into the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur local government area of Katsina state.

It was reported that the armed hoodlums kidnapped two priests and two others in the church.

The director, social communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development.

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: What FG should do to secure release of abducted passengers, Gumi reveals

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to pay ransom to the terrorists holding the 62 abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

It was reported that he gave this advice during the special prayers organised for the victims by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), on Thursday, May 12, in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, terrorists had on March 28 attacked the train, killing nine passengers and abducted 62 others.

Source: Legit.ng