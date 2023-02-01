A pastor named Paul Oyewole has landed in trouble after making a shocking and desperate attempt to avoid paying N3m he owed one of his church members

Oyewole reportedly faked his death and published his obituary on social media after sending a fake alert to his creditor

The pastor has been dragged to court for fraudulently obtaining the money under the pretence to pay back the money within seven days

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ondo state - A Nigerian pastor based in Ondo state, Paul Oyewole, allegedly faked his own death and published his obituary in a desperate bid to avoid paying N3m he borrowed from a member of his church, Boyede Emmanuel.

Pastor Oyewole who has been dragged to the magistrate's court in Ondo town was said to have posted his obituary on a social media platform after he sent a fake bank alert to his creditor, Emmanuel, The Nation reported.

Pastor Paul Oyewole is in trouble after publishing his obituary in a desperate bid to avoid paying N3m debt.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the pastor posted his obituary on WhatsApp after he had sent a fake alert to an account, knowing fully that he did not have such an amount in his bank account.

Paul Oyewole's offence

Oyewole was arraigned for fraudulently obtaining the money under the pretence to pay back the money within seven days.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The pastor also allegedly threatened Emmanuel, saying he will strip himself naked in front of the complainant’s house.

He reportedly committed the offence between November 2021 and May 2022

Paul Oyewole: Pastor pleads not guilty

Appearing in court, Pastor Oyewole, 43, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him even as police prosecutor Sergeant Akao Moremi said he would call four witnesses to testify in the case.

His lawyer, Queen Arokoyo, subsequently applied for bail on liberal terms, The Punch reported.

The presiding magistrate, Mosunmola Ikujuni, granted the defendant bail to the sum of N1m with two credible sureties each in like sum. She adjourned the case to February 13 for a hearing.

Nigerians react

Matilda Uko said on Facebook:

"Some folks joke too much, why obituary of all things?"

Folashade Adunni said:

"I can't understand why many people that are not fit to stand in a single family as head posting to be a head of a full congregation talkless being a man of God.

"There is nothing bad in owing, pray and find a good way to be out of the debt not lying to the extent of faking your own death, it's ridiculous and shameful in the eyes of God."

Muhammed Munir Musa said:

"These new generation pastors are too many, only God will save us from their hand."

Pastor kidnaps self, collects ransom from church members

In another report, a pastor identified as Albarka Sukuya was arrested for allegedly kidnapping himself several times.

The cleric was arrested by the police command in Plateau state. He was also accused of collecting ransom from members of his congregation.

His arrest was made known by DSP Alfred Alabo, the command's spokesperson.

Source: Legit.ng