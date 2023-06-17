Rivers State, Port Harcourt - The supreme ruler of Kalabari Kingdom, King Prof. T.J.T Princewill, has been declared dead.

His demise was confirmed on Saturday, June 17, via a statement issued by his son, Prince Tonye Princewill, a prominent politician and investor.

Prince TJT Princewill, Amachree XI, the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom is the longest-serving monarch in Rivers State. Photo Credit: Prince Tonye Princewill

Source: Facebook

His statement reads:

"It is with a very heavy heart that I am formally announcing the departure of my father, our King, and His Serene Majesty, King Prof. T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI, and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom. He was not just my father, he was also my best friend."

The statement also confirmed that the Buguma Council of Chiefs and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs had been briefed about the demise of the King in line with the customs and traditions of the Kalabari people.

He said:

"Further announcements will follow in the days and weeks to come, but we call on you for your prayers and your well wishes, not just for the family, but for the entire Kalabari Kingdom. He’ll truly be missed."

The deceased king is regarded as the longest-serving monarch in Rivers State.

