The Onidimu of Idimu Land, Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke has passed on at the age of 87

The Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, confirmed the death of the monarch on Sunday, May 14 through a statement

The chairman of Egbe Idimu LCDA, Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, disclosed that Oba Olugoke died on Sunday, after a brief illness

A report by Vanguard has it that the Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, (LCDA), has announced the death of Onidimu of Idimu Land, Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke.

In a statement on Sunday, May 14, 2023, issued by the chairman of Egbe Idimu LCDA, Sanyaolu Olowoopejo, Oba Olugoke died in the early hours after a brief illness.

Lagos monarch, Onidimu of Idimu Land, Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke died at the age of 87. Photo credit: Oba Azeez Dada Aluko Olugoke

Burial rites announced

Olowoopejo further said that the burial rites would soon be announced by the family.

He commiserated with the royal family and the sons and daughters of Idimu town over the death of their royal father.

Olowoopejo described the late monarch as a peace-loving man who is interested in the development of the community.

Idimu is one of the most densely populated towns in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos state, the largest populated council in Lagos.

Nigeria loses another traditional ruler

Meanwhile, Nigeria lost one of its prominent traditional rulers, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, the traditional ruler of Yaba in the Abaji area council, FCT, in March 2023. He died at the age of 62.

A member of the family of the late monarch, Shuaibu Abdullahi, confirmed his death on Thursday night, March 9.

According to Abdullahi, the late Etsu of Yaba chiefdom died while on his way to observe Magrib prayers in his palace.

The monarch reportedly slumped suddenly, and his aides rushed him to Abaji General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gunmen kill Ebonyi traditional ruler

In another report, the chairman of Ezza North Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa, joined his ancestors.

The monarch was reportedly shot dead by gunmen suspected to be thugs, in the state on Sunday evening, February 26.

It was alleged that the traditional ruler was killed because he was not supporting a particular political party, in the 2023 general elections

