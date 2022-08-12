A police officer of the Katsina state police command has received a cash gift of N250,000

The officer, Nura Mande was said to have returned some missing dollar notes belonging to a female Hajj pilgrim

His patriotic and honest action earned him another honorary award from the police force

Katsina - Nura Mande, a police officer in Katsina state who returned a missing 800 dollars belonging to a female Hajj pilgrim has been gifted the sum of N250,000 for his kind act.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Mande was given the cash gift by an online newspaper (Katsina City News) and was presented at the Police Command in Katsina by a state lawmaker, Ali Abu-Albaba.

Officer Nura Mande was presented with a cash gift of N250,000 by a Katsina state parliamentarian, Ali Abu-Albaba at the state police command. Photo: Daily Nigerian

Legit.ng gathered that the gesture of the media agency was to honour Mr. Mande for his honesty and integrity.

Lauding Mande's patriotic act, the lawmaker, Abu-Albaba said:

“Not everyone can find such money at a place where no one was looking, and return it to the owner. We are presenting this money and the certificate to him so that it can encourage his colleagues and other members of the public to always remain honest.

"If he had taken the money and did not return it, because no one was seeing him, God had seen him and he must account for it someday. But due to his honesty and good character, he has now generated respect for himself and the entire police force, because many people have been commending him."

Meanwhile, Abu-Albaba urged other well-meaning Nigerians to take a cue from the patriotic and honest act of Mr. Mande stating that it pays to be good at all times.

Insecurity: Katsina lawmaker lauds police intervention

He, however, lauded the state police command for its interventional approach in the fight against insecurity in the state.

Idris Dauda-Dabban, the state commissioner of police thanked the lawmaker for his kind gesture towards officer Mande.

He also praised the Mande for his act of sincerity while noting that the state command has also bestowed him with an award.

Dauda-Dabban said:

“We are happy with his conduct, the organisation he was posted to is happy and also the people of Katsina state are happy because he is from the state.

“That is to say that in any society, no matter how decadent it is, we must have good people.

“In fact, many people have been calling me about him. Even the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission was here to greet and congratulate us because of this singular act of honesty."

Police dismiss officer caught in viral video flogging man with cutlass

Contrastingly, the Nigeria Police Force has taken a strong decision against PC Liyomo Okoi, an officer who flogged a civilian with a machete.

Okoi's dismissal was announced on Monday, August 3, in a statement released by police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The police officer who was attached to Ekori Divisional Police Headquarters, Cross River state was dismissed for gross misconduct.

Police dismiss officer justifying extortion in viral video

Similarly, another officer, Richard Gale was also dismissed from the police force after being caught in a video extorting a motorist.

It was gathered that in the video, Mr. Gale was seen justifying his extortion of some members of the public.

The video was reported to have struck the internet and went viral sometime in June, 2022.

