The Kano State government has given more reasons why the famous State House roundabout was demolished

Baffa Bichi, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, said the structure was demolished because it was an obstruction for drivers

He also stated that the structure had the inscription of a Christian cross and was against the doctrine of Islam

The Kano State government has revealed that the rehabilitated roundabout structure awarded by ex-governor Abdullahi Ganduje was demolished because it had a large inscription of the Christian cross on it.

Baffa Bichi, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, revealed this while speaking on the radio on Wednesday, June 14.

Earlier reports confirmed that Governor Abba Yusuf personally supervised the demolition of the project. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

He stated that it was against the doctrine of Islam for a monumental structure and landmark of a state dominated by Muslims to carry the inscription of Christians.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Bichi said:

“The roundabout is obstructing the view of motorists, and secondly, if you use a drone camera, you will see that the roundabout has large design of a cross on top of it.

“And over 9.99 or 100 percent of Kano indigenes are Muslims. So you can’t have a structure with a large inscription of the cross on it. It’s against Islamic values."

Governor's aide gives more reason for demolition of famous roundabout

He added that the structure was demolished because it often obstructs the view of drivers accessing all routes linked through it.

He said:

"The roundabout is obstructing the view of motorists, and secondly, if you use a drone camera, you will see that the roundabout has large design of a cross on top of it."

Bichi further elaborated on the need for the doctrine of Islam to be adhered to and why it must be paramount to every Muslim.

He said:

“Our clerics told us that whenever our beloved Prophet Muhammad saw anything, no matter how little, with a sign of cross on it, he would ensure that such a thing is destroyed.

“So any picture of Kano you snap, you would see a large sign of the cross on it, even the Muhammadu Buhari underpass in Hotoro has a similar design, and I can assure you that plans are underway to make sure those symbols are removed from the bridge.”

Kano Govt Under Abba Yusuf Tears Down Ganduje’s Multi-Million Project

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has continued his demolition spree to help reshape the city of Kano, as promised in his campaign.

The governor recently supervised another knocking-down exercise two meters away from the government house.

The demolished structure was a multimillion-naira roundabout project remodelled for N160 million by ex-governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

