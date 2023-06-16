Bala Ciroma and Frank Mba have been promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIG)s

The Police Service Commission (PSC) approved their appointment as confirmed by the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday, June 16

The commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police

The Police Service Commission at its 21st plenary meeting, has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) Bala Ciroma and Frank Mba as Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

A statement by the spokesperson of the commission Ikechukwu Ani indicates that DIG Ciroma will replace DIG Ali Janga who has retired from Service and had represented the North East geo-political zone in the Police Management team, while DIG Mba will represent the South East zone, replacing retired DIG John Amadi who before his retirement represented the zone, NTA News reported.

Bala Ciroma and Frank Mba were promoted to DIGs. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force, Willy Ibimina Jim-George

Source: Facebook

Police elevate Bala Ciroma, Frank Mba and other officers to the rank of DIGs, AIGs, CP, DCP

The commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police (CP) to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to the substantive rank of commissioners, Channels TV report added.

Similarly, the commission also approved the promotion of twenty-four assistant commissioners of police and 39 chief superintendents of police to their next ranks.

Chairman of the commission, Dr. Solomon Arase congratulated the newly promoted Officers and charged them to reciprocate the Commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

