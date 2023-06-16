Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has dismissed the report that he and his colleague, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, have been relieved of their service from the Nnamdi Kanu case.

According to The Punch, the legal practitioners made the dismissal while reacting to the claim that their contracts with the leader of the proscribed IPOB have been terminated by the Kanu's family.

The report claimed that the younger brother of Nnamdi Kanu, Kingsley, popularly called Kanunta Kanu, announced the termination of the family's contract with the senior advocates.

But in his reaction on Friday, June 16, Ejiofor dismissed the press statement, adding that he and other lawyers were at the DSS headquarters with Kanu for a brief on the issues related to the cases in court.

he added that their discussion also included the forthcoming hearing at the federal high court in Abuja on June 20, noting that the concern issue was about the deteriorating medical condition of the embattled IPOB leader.

He described the purported disengagement as the work of the mischief makers, adding that he was directly employed by Nnamdi Kanu and Kingsley or Emmanuel.

The statement reads in part:

“My letters of engagement issued to me in 2015 by Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are still with me to date."

