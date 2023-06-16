Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji has given a list of some alleged corrupt government officials he said should be investigated

Kazaure said President Bola Tinubu must investigate the people he mentioned if he desires to revive the economy

The former federal lawmaker said if the money in their possession can be retrieved, it will go a long way for Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Popular former Nigerian lawmaker, Muhammed Kazaure Gudaji, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the likes of Hadiza Bala, the former chairperson of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); and former minister of justice, Abubakar Malami; if he is serious about recovering Nigeria’s stolen money.

According to The Cable, Kazaure made this known while speaking on Thursday, June 15, on Brekete Family programme.

Kazaure called on President Tinubu to investigate 12 persons in order to “recover Nigeria’s stolen money”. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Muhammed Gudaji Kazaure Danbaffa

'People Tinubu must investigate to bring back Nigeria's economy', Kazaure

Kazaure, a former member of the house of representatives, named some past and present public office holders who need to be probed. He specifically said they are 12 in number.

The video of his revelation is trending on social media platforms.

He said:

“There are twelve people the president should investigate. The first person, if we want to bring back the economy of this country, we have to arrest and investigate CBN governor who is now under investigation.

"Secondly, the EFCC chairman. And when we are investigating the EFCC chairman, we have to invite Magu, the former chairman, to bring some things that he left in the office, to explain.

“Thirdly, the GMD of the NNPC. Number four, the former minister of justice, Malami. Number five, Sabiu Tunde, who was the personal private secretary to former President Buhari."

Furthermore, he asked the president to probe Sadiya Umar Farouq, the immediate past minister of humanitarian affairs, "because when you invite her, many of her colleagues will come into the investigation".

The entire leadership of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) also has a case to answer, according to Kazaure.

Watch the full video below:

Full list of names mentioned by Kazaure

Godwin Emefiele - Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Abdulrasheed Bawa - Suspended Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) chairman Mele Kyari - Group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Abubakar Malami - former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf - the personal secretary to former president Muhammadu Buhari Muhammad Nami - chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS Bashir Yusuf Jamoh - the director general (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Mohammed Bello-Koko - MD of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Hadiza Bala, the former NPA chairman Sadiya Umar Farouq - former minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development Ibrahim Magu - former EFCC chairman All present CBN deputy governors that worked with Emefiele

