An association, the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA), has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expose the cabals

Cabal, a cliché that has dominated the Nigerian political landscape, is an appellation used for those who allegedly run the affairs of the country

MAPAMA asked President Tinubu to be ruthless with the cabals, stressing that they should be made to face the full wrath of the law

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) on Wednesday, June 14, told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to show the cabals any mercy.

MAPAMA, in a press release signed by its Head, Media and Publicity Committee, Tajudeen Balogun, obtained by Legit.ng called on President Tinubu to “unveil” the cabals.

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA) has called on President Bola Tinubu to expose the cabals. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

‘Cabals must be exposed’, MAPAMA

The group also asked the present administration to ensure that the cabals face the full wrath of the law.

It issued the statement in reaction to the removal of fuel subsidy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Cabals in Nigeria refer to groups of influential individuals who wield considerable power and influence within the country's political and economic spheres.

Subsidy removal will curb the greed for higher profits and sabotage by a few players in the oil industry which will positively affect the economy, according to the group.

MAPAMA’s statement partly reads:

“MAPAMA strongly supports all moves by President Tinubu led-administration to deal decisively with the Nigerian oil cartels who had for years, brought down the country's economy to its knees.

“It reiterates that the cabals deserved no mercy, therefore, should be unveiled and made to face the full wrath of the law in good time.”

