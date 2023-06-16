The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has opened investigations into the activities of some ex-ministers

A report revealed that operatives involved in the probe had gathered some exhibits against the concerned former ministers

A top source said apart from the immediate past minister of women’s affairs, Pauline Tallen, seven others have been invited by the EFCC

FCT, Abuja - Strong indications have emerged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating eight former ministers, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Daily Trust in a report published on Friday, June 16, these ministers have been invited over allegations bordering on corruption.

The invitation letters requested the former top public officials to explain how they spent funds allocated to their ministries on some designated projects when they were government appointees.

EFCC probes Buhari's ministers

It was gathered that the letters were extended to the former ministers before the suspension of Abdulrasheed Bawa as chairman of the commission.

A top operative of the EFCC who doesn't want to be named revealed that apart from the former minister of women’s affairs, Pauline Tallen, who was invited last week over alleged N2 billion fraud and “part of the money allegedly diverted from the 'African first lady peace mission' project,” about seven others have also been invited.

