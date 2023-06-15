The EFCC has invited Hadi Sirika, the former minister of aviation under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for questioning

Sirika is being invited for questioning on the controversies surrounding the alleged N80 billion deal with the Ethiopian Airline to launch the Nigeria Carrier a few days to leave office

The embattled minister will be the second in Buhari's cabinet to be probed by the anti-graft agency within 20 days of leaving office

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited a former minister of aviation under the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hadi Sirika, for questioning before the anti-graft agency.

According to This Day, the commission had earlier questioned officials of Nigerian Air over the dying-hour launch of the airline in Abuja by the former minister.

EFCC invites Hadi Sirika over controversial Nigeria Air

Source: Twitter

Why EFCC invites Hadi Sirika, ex-President Buhari Minister

The former minister is expected to appear before the anti-graft agency within the week to respond to questions bordering on the launch of the Nigerian Air that was garbed in Ethiopian color.

It was reported that the EFCC had earlier interrogated some supposed of the national carrier.

Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesperson of the EFCC, confirmed the development, saying that the investigation was ongoing but would not give further details.

Uwujaren said:

“I can confirm that there is an ongoing investigation in that regard.”

EFCC to probe N3bn sunk in Nigeria Air

Sources within the agency also disclosed that the commission will probe the N3 billion sunk into the Nigeria Air project even though some stakeholders have consistently alleged that over N80 billion was spent on the project.

A few days after the end of Buhari's administration, Sirika announced the launching of Nigerian Air using an Ethiopian aircraft.

The development frustrated stakeholders who alleged that an Ethiopian airline landed on Nigeria soil with the Ethiopian colour, adding that it was wrong to package that as a national carrier.

Sirika would be the second minister of Buhari's administration by the EFCC. The anti-graft had earlier invited Pauline Tallen, a former minister of women's affairs.

