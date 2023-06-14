A video showing the moment one of the wives of the new speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, walked up to the stage to displace her co-wife during his swearing-in has surfaced on social media

Despite the exchanges, none of the wives backed down as the proceedings continued with both of them on the dais

Kaduna lawmaker, Tajudeen Abbas, was elected speaker of the 10th house of representatives after securing 353 votes on Tuesday, June 13

FCT, Abuja - A mild drama played out on Tuesday, June 13, during the inauguration of Tajudeen Abbas as the new speaker of the House of Representatives.

As the new speaker was taking his oath of office administered by the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Tambawal, his wives caused a scene at the event which was televised.

A mild drama ensued at the house of representatives on Tuesday as wives of Tajudeen Abbas, the new speaker, shoved each other for recognition during the swearing-in ceremony. Photo credit: @HonTJAbbas

One of Abbas' wives was with him on stage, but another wife came on stage and slightly pushed her rival aside.

The Speaker, Alhassan Doguwa, the member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano state; and Tambawal were startled, but the protesting wife seemed unperturbed.

10th national assembly: Netizens react to incident

The incident has evoked reactions on social media. While some are humorous, others are serious-minded.

See some below:

@dedonnse1 wrote on Twitter:

"I thought they said Muslim women weren't jealous and were cool with polygamy?"

@RBiakpara said:

"They’re first women before anything else."

@IamSomebodyEls1 commented:

"Do they swear the wives in too? There may be wife 3 and wife 4 you know."

@MrX34530593 wrote:

"Having more than one wife is a total disrespect to the womanhood."

