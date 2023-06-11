The DSS is reportedly planning to seek a court order on Tuesday, June 13, to keep the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, in custody for an indefinite period for uninterrupted questioning

The security agency allegedly aims to obtain statements from Emefiele and has assembled a team of interrogators to address a range of issues, including alleged terrorism financing

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele, who was subsequently arrested by the DSS in Lagos and transferred to Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) is reportedly likely to approach the court on Tuesday, June 13, to obtain an order to keep the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in its custody for as long as his interrogation will last.

A report by The Punch stated that a source in the security agency spoke on the development.

The DSS is allegedly set to seek a court order to further detain the suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The unnamed source was reported to have said that the secret police would likely approach the court to obtain an order to detain the suspended CBN boss for an indefinite period to allow for unfettered interrogation.

The source was quoted as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“He (Emefiele) is going to be with us for some time. We may obtain a court order to further detain him. The previous charges against him are there and further investigations may add to that. You know that he is a big man, and we have to make sure that the loose ends are tightened before we take him to court.

“Recall that we were looking for him before his suspension. Now that we have him, we will hear from him; hear what he has to say on those issues we have highlighted before.”

Godwin Emefiele: DSS allegedly assembles a team of interrogators

The source reportedly added that the DSS had assembled a team of crack interrogators to quiz Emefiele on wide-ranging issues, including alleged terrorism financing and mismanagement of the economy and the apex bank.

“We have a team of interrogators, who are going to quiz and obtain statements from him. We won’t bungle our case. But honestly, Nigerians need to know what happened and why we were looking for him the other time,” the source added.

Godwin Emefiele: Nigerians react

Haruna Zubairu said on Facebook:

"Let them go ahead and we pray that the court will speedly grant their request to keep him as long as the investigation last."

Kizito Okoye said:

"It's good for him. That's what you get last for joining APC. They will now turn all their backs against you."

Kingsley Uzodimma said:

"Emefiele may not be innocent but remember that the policy was targeted mostly at politicians that starched our currency. We saw how many of them lost election and turned to blame Buhari and Emefiele. Politicians cried more than the poor then because the policy almost rendered their stole cash useless."

Henk Matthew Puins said:

"Where are the other Cabals? Only Emefiele can't coordinate all these crimes."

Ibro Sam Bako said:

"Deal with him. See some of my money up till now has not been refunded."

How Tinubu suspended CBN governor Godwin Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu suspended Godwin Emefiele from his position as the CBN governor on Friday, June 9, citing an ongoing investigation and planned reforms in the financial sector.

Emefiele was instructed to hand over his duties to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, who will serve as the acting CBN governor until the investigation and reforms are concluded.

Following his suspension, Emefiele was arrested in Lagos by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) and transported to Abuja via a private jet.

Source: Legit.ng