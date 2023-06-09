State House, Abuja - The federal government has explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu on Friday evening, June 9, suspended Emefiele with immediate effect.

Why did President Tinubu sack CBN governor Godwin Emefiele?

A statement released by the Ministry of Information via its official Twitter handle and sighted by Legit.ng indicates President Tinubu took the action following an ongoing investigation of the officer of the CBN governor.

"This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy," the statement which was signed by Willie Bassey, the director of information, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) read.

Legit.ng gathers that Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

