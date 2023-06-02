The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for the screening/interview stage

The list of shortlisted candidates, who are to proceed to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) screening/interview stage, has been released.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the NDLEA stated this in its latest update on the recruitment process via its Twitter handle @ndlea_nigeria on Thursday, June 1.

NDLEA releases names of shortlisted candidates.

Source: Facebook

The statement read:

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has invited Superintendent Cadre Candidates who passed the recent assessment test and shortlisted Narcotic Agent/Narcotic Assistant Cadre applicants for screening/interview in locations indicated in the respective batches under which their names appear at 8am from Monday 5th to Friday 16th June 2023.”

