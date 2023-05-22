Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 30.10 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in containers of powdered custard

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the methamphetamine was to be transported to the United Kingdom

According to Babafemi, the containers were intercepted at the Lagos airport and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shipment

Ikeja, Lagos state -Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested three suspects for attempting to smuggle 30.10 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in containers of powdered custard to London, United Kingdom.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said the banned substance was intercepted at the Lagos airport on May 16 and has a street value of N567 million, The Cable reported.

The 3 suspects arrested over a UK-bound methamphetamine concealed in custard powered container. Photo Credit: NDLEA. Source: Facebook

He said:

“Series of follow-up operations” led to the arrest of a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere; a female suspect, Chioma Lucy Akuta and the ultimate dr*g lord behind the shipment, Charles Chinedu Ezeh, who was arrested on May 18, at Sotel Suites, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos.

“Ezeh claims he is a businessman and deals in articles in Onitsha, Anambra state but investigations reveal he lived with his wife and children in London until 10th December 2022, when he fled to Nigeria after his involvement in a drug-related offence in the UK.

“Though he claimed to have been living in hotels since his return to Nigeria last December, operatives were, however, able to locate his mansion at No. 1 Hawawu Abikan Street, Lekki, on Friday 19th May, where a search was conducted and his travel and property documents among others were recovered.”

Notorious drug dealer and trans-border trafficker arrested in Adamawa

Babafemi further stated that the NDLEA operatives also arrested a notorious banned substance dealer, Prince Ikechukwu Uzoma, and trans-border trafficker, Faisal Mohammed, in Mubi LGA of Adamawa state.

“NDLEA operatives in Adamawa on Monday 15th May, arrested a 32-year-old notorious dr*g dealer, Prince Ikechukwu Uzoma, in Mubi area of the state with 1kg of skunk.”

“Ikechukwu had twice been arrested in the past, and convicted for the same offence. He was in 2017 sentenced to six months imprisonment and in 2019, he was again sentenced to two years in jail.”

27-year-old Mohammed was arrested on Wednesday, May 17 following the interception of a truck from Onitsha, Anambra state.

Mohammed confessed that the opioid was to be taken to Cameroon.

