A community leader and member of the Fityanul Islam First Aid Group, Igabi Local chapter has been killed by suspected bandits at his residence in Unguwar Mai Awo village alongside his nephew in Kaduna State.

The bandits also abducted four other women including a nursing mother in the same community when they stormed the village located near Maraban Jos along the Kaduna-Zaria highway

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday local sources told Daily Trust.

A youth leader in the area who identified his name as Adam Unguwar Awo confirmed the incident

He explained that the bandits shot sporadically to scare the villagers away when they arrived in the community.

According to him, 2 other villagers were injured and taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“The bandits killed Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi who is a community leader and also a Chairman of Fityanul Islam First Aid group of the area and his nephew Zakari Yau. Four women including a nursing mother were also abducted by the bandits from the community” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige promised to call back after getting details of the incident from the area but didn’t do so as at the time of filling this report.

Source: Legit.ng