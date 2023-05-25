An Abuja Court of Appeal has told Ambrose Owuru, an Abuja-based lawyer, to go and pay an N40 million fine for filing a frivolous suit against the May 29 inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

A 3-panel member of the court, in their ruling on Thursday, May 24, unanimously held that the appeal that Owuwu and his party, the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) had filed was an abuse of the process of the court, The Nation reported.

Justice Jamil Tukur of the court, who passed the lead judgment, maintained that Owuwu's appeal was an invitation of the court to review its earlier judgement, which it cannot do.

The judge held that the court had earlier determined the issue during its sitting as an election petition court after the 2019 general election and that judgment was given on August 22, 2019.

Source: Legit.ng