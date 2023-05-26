Godwill Dike, an ex-General Manager of Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas been dragged to court for defamation

According to court filings, Dike caused enormous reputational damages to Olinma

Olinma is seeking N1.6 billion in damages as well a retraction and an apology published in Nigerian dailies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The erstwhile General Manager of Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) has been taken before an Abuja High Court on an N1.6 billion lawsuit over defamatory publications made, allegedly tarnishing the reputation of his former colleagues, including Patrick Olinma, a retired Executive Director of TotalEnergies EP, Nigeria.

According to court filings, in suit no. CV/6169/2023, Dike caused enormous reputational damages to Olinma in a publication he made to the Chairman, Directors and staff of NLNG, and other persons outside of NLNG, including Directors and Staff of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria and TotalEnergies S.A., France.

Patrick Olinma and Godwill Dike Credit: NLNG

Source: UGC

Ex-LNG boss gets 14 days notice to respond

Vanguard reports that the lawsuit will compel Dike to retract in writing his allegations against Olinma and publish the retraction and apologies in two national dailies. The lawsuit also seeks N1.6 billion in damages against Dike as compensation for reputational damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The suit gives Dike 14 days to respond, according to court documents seen by Legit.ng, stating that default might mean the court judgment being given in absence.

The suit also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining Dike from future actions that may further destroy the image of the litigant.

According to the suit, the defendant should circulate the published apologies and retractions to all persons and organizations whom he sent the alleged defamatory publications.

Cooking gas hits N4,963 in Kwara as NBS reveals states with best and worst prices in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased year-on-year by 22.03% to N4,610.48 in February 2023 from N3,778.30 in the same period the year before.

The development comes as the price of a litre of petrol spiked year-on-year by 43.63% to N264.29 this year from N185.30 in March 2022.

In the NBS Cooking Gas Price Watch for March, the data revealed that on a month-on-month basis, 5 kg of cooking gas spiked by 0.22% to N4,610.48 in March from N4,600.57 in February 2023.

Source: Legit.ng