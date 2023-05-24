A former staff member of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Muhammed Sani Nuhu, has been jailed for five years

Nuhu was sentenced by Hon. Justice Hassan Usman for converting N6 million meant for a study grant for personal use

The ex-poly lecturer reportedly converted the money to personal use after refusing to embark on the programme

Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state - The Kebbi State High Court has sentenced a former staff member of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Muhammed Sani Nuhu, to five years imprisonment for converting N6 million meant for a study grant to himself.

The spokesperson of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this in a statement said Hon. Justice Hassan Usman gave the judgment based on 4-count charges.

Muhammed Sani Nuhu jailed for converting study grants to himself. Photo Credit: @icpc. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Ogugua stated that Nuhu converted into personal use the sums of “two million Naira (N2,000,000:00) in 2015 and four million, one hundred and seventy-three thousand, four hundred Naira (N4,173,400:00) in 2016.”

According to Ogugua, the former lecturer was offered the monies under a special grant to attend an international conference in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, The PUNCH reported

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The ICPC in a statement published on its Twitter handle @icpcnigeria, added that the first tranche of payment advanced to him for the Doctor of Philosophy programme at the University of Technology Malaysia.

Nuhu allegedly refused to embark on the programme

The counsel to the ICPC, Mashkur Salisu, reportedly told the court in charge No. KB/HC/4C/2020 that Nuhu converted the money to personal use after refusing to embark on the programme.

The ICPC spokesperson disclosed that the Nuhu’s action was contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practises and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, as well as Section 311 of the Penal Code, and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Law (Cap 89) Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963.

In the two-year trial, Justice Usman found the former poly lecturer guilty on three counts and sentenced him to five years’ imprisonment on each of the three counts.

The trial judge also held that Nuhu made restitution of the sum of N6.5m million, which was the proceeds of the crime, to the Federal Government.

Nigerians react as list of federal polytechnics established under Buhari’s administration emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that Nigerians have aired their thoughts after Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, published a list of federal polytechnics established during his principal's administration.

According to Ahmad, President Buhari established eight new federal polytechnics nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng