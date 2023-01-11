Anambra continues to witness unprecedented security challenges in recent times as gunmen reign supreme in the state

In the latest attack by the terrorists, four persons were gunned down including a woman said to be pregnant

Security authorities in the state say the corpses of the victims have been recovered and deposited in a morgue

Awka - Unknown gunmen have killed four persons on Nzomiwu street in Eziani community, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

Punch newspaper reports that the gunmen invaded the community on Tuesday, January 10 and started shooting into the air, thereby killing the victims - three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

Governor Soludo's promise to ensure a safe 2023 for Ndi Anambra seems to be under threat. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained, but a source quoted in the report said the gunmen immediately fled the scene after killing the victims.

Police confirms latest attack by unknown gunmen in Anambra state

Confirming the attack in a press statement seen by Legit.ng, the Anambra state police command spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the mortuary.

Part of the statement read:

“Police/military operations have been intensified in Ihiala and its neighbouring town as operatives responded to a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday on Nzomiwu street, Eziani, Ihiala, recovered lifeless bodies, three males and one female at the scene.

“Preliminary information revealed that the criminal elements armed with Ak47, started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, unfortunately, bullets hit four unarmed civilians. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.”

