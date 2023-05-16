The ongoing legal battle between Chrisland Schools and the Lagos state government has gotten a new dimension

A witness docked for cross-examination, Ademoye Adewale, said the late 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran did not die of electrocution as reported by her autopsy

The witness revealed that the electric tool that was said to have killed the late Whitney was not in use at the time of her demise, and she was 5cm away from them

Lagos, Ikeja - A new development has emerged over the legal battle between the Chrisland School and the Lagos state government over the death of a 12-year-old pupil Whitney Adeniran.

The case had a new turn when a witness, Ademoye Adewale, a cotton candy vendor under the payroll of Chrisland School, testified that the deceased did not die of electrocution as confirmed by autopsy.

The trial of the Chrisland School Principal in Lagos and four others, commenced on Tuesday, April 4. Photo credit: Blessing Adeniran

Source: Facebook

During probing, Adewale, who the school contracted to make all sorts of snacks for students, testified that his electric tools were not in use at the time of the tragic incident.

It was gathered during the cross-examination that Adewale had been a registered vendor at the Agege Stadium since 2013.

Adewale further noted that pre-inspection activities were undertaken at the stadium before the commencement of the inter-house sports activities, The Cable reported.

Antecedents of Whitney's tragic demise

Whitney reportedly died on February 9 during Chrisland School Ikeja’s inter-house sports event at Agege Stadium in Lagos.

In the earlier stages of the incident’s aftermath, there were sketchy accounts of how the 12-year-old pupil died.

The deceased's mother, Blessing Adeniran, accused the school of holding back vital information about the tragic incident, which led to the closure of the school by the Lagos state government.

This led the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to open a case against the school's management and four of its staff, who were all alleged of manslaughter and negligence.

While speaking to the inquest panel, Adewale (the witness) said his snacks-making tools had been used for over three years and had certification from the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Meanwhile, proceedings have been adjourned until Monday, May 22, due to the absence of the investigating police officer of the case.

Source: Legit.ng